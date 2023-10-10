6,800 people sheltered in 28 relief camps in Sikkim

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

Nearly 6,800 people are being sheltered across 28 relief camps in Sikkim following the flash flood in the Teesta on October 4 and all essential supplies including food items, medicines and LPG are being supplied in affected areas, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim told the high-powered National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) that met today. It was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The Chief Secretary, Sikkim, said road connectivity has been established in most of the areas. With improved weather conditions, evacuation and air lifting of stranded people has started, he added.

Six teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the state for rescue and relief operations. The Inter-Ministerial Coordination Team has reached Sikkim to take stock of the situation. The Cabinet Secretary directed that ‘bailey bridges’ need to be launched on priority to restore road connectivity for the people where bridges have been washed away.

