6 cops killed in road accident

Jaipur, November 19
Six policemen were killed and another was injured when their vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Rajasthan’s Churu district early Sunday, the police said.
The police team was going to Jhunjunu on election duty for PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting. Six policemen of Khinvsar police station in Nagaur and one cop from a women’s police station were travelling in the vehicle when it collided with a truck on NH-58.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Local bodies poll to be held in Jan
Model code from Dec 15 | Preparations also underway to condu...