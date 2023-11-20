6 cops killed in road accident

PTI

Jaipur, November 19

Six policemen were killed and another was injured when their vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Rajasthan’s Churu district early Sunday, the police said.

The police team was going to Jhunjunu on election duty for PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting. Six policemen of Khinvsar police station in Nagaur and one cop from a women’s police station were travelling in the vehicle when it collided with a truck on NH-58.

