6 dead, 3 injured in blast at explosives manufacturing factory near Nagpur

PTI

Nagpur, June 13

Six workers, including five women, were killed and three injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 1 pm at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from here.

A total of nine injured persons were brought to two private hospitals in the city, said Nagpur police commissioner Ravindra Singhal.

Of them, five women and a man died during treatment, he told mediapersons.

Most of the victims were working in the factory’s packaging unit when the explosion took place, another police official said.

Further probe was on, he added.