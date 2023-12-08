6 dead, 8 injured as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune

Pune, December 8
At least six persons died and eight sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said.
The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at the factory located at Talawade around 2.45 pm, said Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.
The factory manufactured sparkling candles which are generally used for birthday celebrations, he said.
“The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained,” Singh added.
The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the commissioner informed.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'
Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...
'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha
TMC leader alleges parliamentary panel is being weaponised b...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA
The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camer...
Exorbitant dowry: Kerala medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report
Medical College police include the shocking details in their...