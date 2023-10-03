6 dead in violence over land in Deoria

PTI

Deoria (UP), October 2

Six persons, including five of a family, were killed in violence over land dispute in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area here on Monday.

The police said 14 persons had been detained. Two companies of the PAC have been deployed in the village. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress attacked the Yogi Adityanath government and demanded a high-level probe.

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house, Special Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

In retaliation soon after, Yadav’s supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey's house and brutally killed him and five of his family.