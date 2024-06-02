6 Indian tourists injured in jeep mishap in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 2
Six Indian tourists, mostly senior citizens, were injured when the jeep they were travelling in overturned near a lake in Nepal's Chitwan district on Sunday, officials said.
The accident took place near Darai Lake at Khaireni. The tourists were heading towards Chitwan National Park for a jungle safari, said Kedarnath Panta, chairperson of ward number 12, Khaireni municipality.
Chitwan National Park, 250 km south of Kathmandu, is famous for one-horned rhinos and Bengal Tigers.
All those who sustained injuries hail from the Bendali Thana area in Mumbai and most of them are above 60, police said. They are identified as Ramchandra Yadav, Sudesh Shanker Khadia, Pankaj Gupteshwor, Vaishali Gupteshwor, Sushmita Sudesh Khadia and Vijaya More.
The injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bharatpur and Ratnanagar, police said, adding that they have taken the jeep driver, a Nepalese, into custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail
Before surrendering, Kejriwal addresses AAP leaders and work...
Arvind Kejriwal hugs children, touches parents’ feet before leaving for Tihar jail
Waves a final goodbye to his parents before his car speeds a...
BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly
Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019
Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats
Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat
Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account
The results of the Sikkim Assembly are announced on Sunday w...