6 Iranian nationals arrested in UP’s Sonauli while trying to cross over into Nepal

Maharajganj (UP), December 30
Six Iranian nationals, including women and children, were arrested at the Indo-Nepal border crossing in Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly trying to cross over into the neighbouring country illegally, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said the Iranian nationals did not have valid visa for their stay in India.
They were stopped at the border crossing by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and immigration officials.
“We are trying to ascertain how they got here and for how long they were in India,” another officer said.
The Iranian nationals—two men, two women and two minors—were booked under sections 419 (fraud by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 14 of the Foreigners Act at Sonauli police station and arrested.
