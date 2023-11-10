 6 killed after truck hits bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar highway : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 6 killed after truck hits bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar highway

6 killed after truck hits bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar highway

Four of the deceased have been identified as Shailesh Patel (25), Suresh Chauhan (35), Nitesh Singh (25), and Himanshu Yadav (24), all residents of Kushinagar

6 killed after truck hits bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar highway

Photo for representation



PTI

Gorakhpur (UP), November 10

Six people were killed while over 25 others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a roadways bus on a highway near Jagdishpur, a police official said on Friday.

The accident occurred on the Gorakhpur-Kushinagar highway on Thursday night, they said, adding that the truck has been seized and efforts are on to nab the driver.

According to police, the bus was parked on the roadside after it broke down. Some passengers got off the bus while others remained seated inside when the truck hit the bus and ran over the passengers, killing two on the spot.

Four others succumbed during the treatment at a hospital. The truck has been seized and police are searching for the driver, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said.

More than 30 passengers were on board the bus going to Kushinagar’s Padrauna from Gorakhpur, police said.

Mubarak Ansari, a passenger, said the bus was full of people and suddenly a tyre burst. However, the driver somehow controlled the vehicle. He spoke to the depot and called for another bus. The passengers were waiting for the bus.

“Suddenly with a loud sound something hit the bus and people started crying for help. At first, we were not able to understand, but later we realised that a truck had hit the bus from behind,” he said.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Shailesh Patel (25), Suresh Chauhan (35), Nitesh Singh (25) and Himanshu Yadav (24), all residents of Kushinagar. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Viral video: Woman dances to welcome her long-distance boyfriend at Canadian Airport

2
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: ‘You are playing with fire’, Supreme Court tells governor

3
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview matter of ‘grave concern’: High Court

4
Business

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

5
India

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

6
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

7
Punjab

Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered

8
India

India files appeal against death sentence awarded to 8 former Navy personnel in Qatar

9
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

10
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Punjab govt versus governor: ‘You are playing with fire’, Supreme Court tells governor

‘What your government is doing in Punjab is also defeating t...

India-US bilateral ties have seen a growing interest of strategic convergence, enhanced defence cooperation: Rajnath Singh at '2+2' dialogue

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue; focus on expanding strategic ties, West Asia situation

The India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue ...

Crop residue burning in Punjab and others states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court

Crop residue-burning in Punjab and other states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court

Was hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollut...

Delhi-NCR see sudden change in weather, receive light rain; court hearing on odd-even today

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...

Seizure of about 102.784 kg heroin, worth Rs 700 crore by the customs department

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

National legal services day: Justice Bahri launches portal for grant of relief to victims of crime

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

4 balconies of Chintels Paradiso's Tower D in Gurugram collapse, no casualty

Kasauli hoteliers expect to benefit from bad Delhi AQI

Illegal opioid units in Delhi, Haryana busted, 7 arrested

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness