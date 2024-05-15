6 killed as bus catches fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu

Amaravati, May 15
Six people were charred to death when a private bus in which they were travelling caught fire after being hit by a tipper lorry near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, police said.
The mishap occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.
"We got the information through some people about the incident. We have alerted ambulances and fire tenders. When we reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames. We understand that six people died," a police official told TV channels, adding drivers of both the vehicles died.
The official said the injured were admitted to a hospital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...
UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank
Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from ...