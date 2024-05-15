6 killed as bus catches fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu

PTI

Amaravati, May 15

Six people were charred to death when a private bus in which they were travelling caught fire after being hit by a tipper lorry near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, police said.

The mishap occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

"We got the information through some people about the incident. We have alerted ambulances and fire tenders. When we reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames. We understand that six people died," a police official told TV channels, adding drivers of both the vehicles died.

The official said the injured were admitted to a hospital.

