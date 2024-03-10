6 of family from Bihar killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Jaunpur, March 10
Six members of a family from Bihar died when their car was hit by a speeding truck here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the car was headed for Prayagraj when the accident occurred on the Karjag-Kerakat road in the Gaura Badshahpur police station area around 2.30 am.
Three other members of the family are undergoing treatment in Varanasi, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Gajdhar Sharma (60) and his son Anish Sharma (35); Jawahar Sharma (57) and his 17-year-old son; Sonam (34) and Rinku (32), all residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi district.
Police have launched an investigation, the SP said.
