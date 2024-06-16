6 missing after boat carrying 17 people capsizes in Ganga river in Bihar's Patna

Patna, June 16
Six persons went missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Barh sub-division of Patna district on Sunday, officials said.
“The mishap took place at around 9.15 am near Umanath ganga ghat when the boat carrying 17 people, mostly belonging to a family, overturned midway. The boat overturned and sank in the middle of the Ganga river. While 11 people have been rescued so far…some of them managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, six are still missing,” Shubham Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Barh) told reporters.
On getting information, officials of the district administration and police personnel reached the spot and started rescue operations with the help of locals to trace the whereabouts of the missing occupants of the ill-fated boat, said the SDM.
The search operation is on to trace the six missing persons, he said.
“We are also engaging personnel of the state disaster relief force. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the missing persons,” the SDM added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review J-K security situation, 3rd meet in three days
Home Minister also reviews preparations for annual Amarnath ...
‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India
‘We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress
Jairam Naresh emphasises the need for thorough analysis to a...
#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP
Party insiders reveal that BJP leadership had been working o...