 6 of 8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur carried Rs 48 lakh bounty : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 6 of 8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur carried Rs 48 lakh bounty

6 of 8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur carried Rs 48 lakh bounty

Identity of the two other Naxalites yet to be ascertained

6 of 8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur carried Rs 48 lakh bounty

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Narayanpur, June 17

Six of the eight Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district two days back were senior rank cadres and carried cumulative cash rewards of Rs 48 lakh, police said.

These cadres belonged to the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military company no. 1 of Naxalites and Maad division supply team formations, they said.

This is the second major success of the ‘Maad Bachao Abhiyan’ (anti-Naxalite operation) of Narayanpur police within a week and the fourth major success in 45 days, Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sundarraj P said in a press conference here on Sunday.

“Abhujmaad (in Narayanpur district) had been suffering from Naxal violence and fear for 40 years but now the natives, tribals and villagers are imagining it free from violence, fear and Naxalism. Successful anti-Naxal campaigns have been speeding up development,” he said.

Police on Saturday claimed to have gunned down eight Naxalites during an encounter in forests near Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta villages in the district.

“Six of the eight killed cadres were identified as Sudru, Vargesh, Mamta, Samira, Kosi and Moti, who were active in different capacities in PLGA company no.1 of Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads,” the IG said.

The identity of the two other Naxalites was yet to be ascertained, he said.

An operation under the ‘Maad Bachao Abhiyan’ was launched by the security forces late on June 12 after inputs about the presence of Naxalites in Kutul, Farasbeda, Kodtameta and Adingpar villages of the district, the official said.

Personnel from the state police’s District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force (STF), along with the 53rd battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and 135th battalion of the Border Security Force took part in the operation, he said, adding that women commandos also delivered a key role.

Around 7 am on Saturday, armed Naxalites opened fire on security personnel in a forest near Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta villages leading to the gun-battle. After the encounter ended, bodies of eight Naxalites, including four women, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered from different places, the IG said.

Several other Naxalites escaped taking cover of the dense forest and hills, he said Security personnel recovered one INSAS rifle, two 303 rifles, three 315 bore rifles, a barrel grenade launcher and large quantities of explosives, medicines and other daily-use items.

Blood stains spotted at the site indicate several other Naxalites might have been injured or killed in the gunfight, the official said.

STF constable Nitesh Ekka (27) was also killed in the encounter, while two of his colleagues, Lekhram Netam (28) and Kailash Netam (33), were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital in the state capital Raipur.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his deputy Vijay Sharma and many others paid tribute to the martyred jawan in Raipur.

Later, his mortal remains were taken to his home district Jashpur in a helicopter where his last rites were performed in the evening, police said.

Due to better coordination between the local police and central paramilitary force and better strategy, bodies of 131 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year after encounters across the Bastar division, comprising Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts, the official said.

On June 5, six Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter in Narayanpur, while seven were killed on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border on May 23.

At least 12 Naxalites were eliminated in an encounter in Bijapur on May 10, and 10 cadres, including three women, were neutralised along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.

Earlier, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in a face-off with security forces in Kanker district on April 16, as per the police.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chhattisgarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

4
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

5
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

6
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

7
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

8
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

9
J & K

Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah

10
Delhi

Atishi accuses former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri of leading attack on DJB office, claims conspiracy

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express In Bengal, 5 dead

15 dead, 60 injured after goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal

The mishap takes place near Rangapani station, about 7 km fr...

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Sending SDM for talks with farmers, says DC Sawhney

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Pannun, extradited to US

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US

Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Byelection was necessitated following the resignation of She...

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Meeting comes just days after RSS chief Bhagwat publicly sai...


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Amritsar: 3 kids drown in Upper Bari Doab Canal, one rescued by passersby

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Gurdwara Sri Dehra Sahib, Lahore, commemorates Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom

Famous Punjabi writer Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri dies at 80

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of Chandigarh

Expect respite from heat, rain likely in Chandigarh tricity from tomorrow

Dera Bassi: Fire breaks out in paint factory

Chandigarh: All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Killing of Doaba youth in US sets alarm bells ringing

Former Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku targets AAP

Three held for organising tractor race in Phagwara

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

916 cops in Patiala Range shifted

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike