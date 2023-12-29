6 of Indian family killed in US road accident

Houston, December 28
Six members of an Indian family, including two children, were killed when their minivan collided head-on with a pickup truck in the US state of Texas, officials said.
The accident occurred on Tuesday evening near Johnson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Seven persons of a family from Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh were in the minivan, and only one of them, 43-year-old Lokesh Potabathula, survived with critical injuries.
Authorities identified those who died as Potabathula’s wife Naveena (36); their children Nishidha (9) and Krithik (10); Naveena’s parents Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada (60) and Nageswararao Ponnada (64); and Rushil Barri (28).
