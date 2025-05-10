6 Pakistani bases hit in Indian airstrikes using precision weapons

India responded to Pakistan’s escalation of military firepower by targeting six air bases and two radar sites in its western neighbour. The Indian Air Force jets used precision ammunition for these strikes. According to India, Pakistan is moving its troops and escalating the skirmish.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Pakistan’s activities as escalatory and provocative. He emphasised that India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion. He was briefing the media on the progress of ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

On Saturday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told a media briefing that the Indian Air Force had targeted Pakistan military installations at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian using air-launched precision weapons. Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions. India ensured minimum collateral damage.

According to sources, the Rafale fighter jet is equipped with the ‘Scalp’ missile, which can hit targets up to 300 km away. The Mirage 2000 carries the ‘Crystal maze’, while the Sukhoi 30-MKI can carry the Brahmos, which has a range of 400 km. It’s possible that any of these missiles were used, and the firing was done from a stand-off range.

According to Col Sophia Qureshi, the Indian Armed Forces targeted only identified military targets with precision attacks. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites, and weapon storage areas. Pakistan attempted to strike several locations in Punjab, including Bathinda, where several high-speed missile attacks were noticed after 1.40 am on Saturday. These were tackled.

The Pakistani military employed armed drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructure. These actions were attempted at over 26 locations, from Srinagar to Naliya in Gujarat. The Indian Air Force stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj sustained limited damage to equipment and personnel.

Pakistan also targeted civilian infrastructure, including a medicare centre and school premises at the air bases of Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur. Along the Line of Control, Pakistan attempted multiple air intrusions using drones and conducted shelling using heavy-calibre artillery guns, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing some civilians. Heavy exchange of artillery mortars and small-arm fire in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors continued.

The Indian Army responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army. There has been damage to property and injuries to civilians in Ferozepur and Jalandhar. The Pakistani military has been observed moving troops into forward areas, indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation. The Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded appropriately.