6 people returning from wedding die as car collides with truck in Maharashtra’s Nagpur

PTI

Nagpur, December 16

Six people died and one was seriously injured as a car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Sonkhamb village on Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said.

"Seven people were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soyabean," he said.

"Two persons died on the spot, while two others died in hospital. Three others were brought to Nagpur for treatment, and two of them passed away there, while one person is in a critical condition," the official said.

The driver of the truck had been arrested, he added.

