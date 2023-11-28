6-year-old girl charred to death, 4 seriously injured in major fire in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, November 28
A six-year-old girl was charred to death and four others suffered grievous burn injuries in a major fire that broke out in Jharkhand's Hazaribag town, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in a busy market area on Malviya Marg where people had lit 'diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Monday evening.
The fire broke out in a private residence in the market area and quickly spread to adjoining buildings, the district’s SP Manoj Ratan Chouthe said, adding the blaze was doused after five hours of firefight that continued well past midnight.
A six-year-old girl, identified as Annu, was killed and four others were seriously injured, he said.
The officer said the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.
The entire area was cordoned off during firefighting operations, he said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered the blaze.
