60 Indians held for cybercrime in Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 28
At least 60 Indian nationals part of a group engaged in online financial scams have been arrested by Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigations Department. They were arrested on Thursday from the Colombo suburbs of Madiwela and Battaramulla and from the western coastal town of Negombo.
According to police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa, the CID conducted simultaneous raids in these mentioned areas, leading to the seizure of 135 mobile phones and 57 laptops. The crackdown follows a complaint from a victim who was lured into a WhatsApp group promising cash for social media interactions.
