60-yr-old stripped for ‘cow smuggling’

Garhwa: A 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa district. The incident occurred near Amrora village when Surswati Ram was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday afternoon and the suspects intercepted him and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling. An FIR has been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...