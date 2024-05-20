60-yr-old stripped for ‘cow smuggling’

PTI

Garhwa: A 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa district. The incident occurred near Amrora village when Surswati Ram was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday afternoon and the suspects intercepted him and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling. An FIR has been registered.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jharkhand