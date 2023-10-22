65% decline in incidents of terror, insurgency in North-East: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

There has been a 65 per cent decline in incidents of terrorism, Left-wing extremism and insurgency in the North-East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday after paying homage at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

He said 36,250 policemen had sacrificed their lives for the country’s internal security. “Internal security or border security of any country is not possible without a vigilant police system. The Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism,” he said.

“The Modi government is bringing three new laws to fundamentally change our criminal justice system. These three new laws will replace British-era laws and protect the rights of every citizen in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution,” he said. He said Prime Minister Modi had laid stress on ending pendency of cases in courts.

