65% decline in incidents of terror, insurgency in North-East: Shah

New Delhi, October 21
There has been a 65 per cent decline in incidents of terrorism, Left-wing extremism and insurgency in the North-East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday after paying homage at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.
He said 36,250 policemen had sacrificed their lives for the country’s internal security. “Internal security or border security of any country is not possible without a vigilant police system. The Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism,” he said.
“The Modi government is bringing three new laws to fundamentally change our criminal justice system. These three new laws will replace British-era laws and protect the rights of every citizen in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution,” he said. He said Prime Minister Modi had laid stress on ending pendency of cases in courts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals