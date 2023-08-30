 7 cops suspended for special treatment to DHFL promoters Wadhawan brothers in custody : The Tribune India

The Wadhawan brothers are currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, August 30

Seven police personnel have been suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam, during medical check-ups at hospitals in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Wadhawan brothers are currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

A TV channel recently showed clips of the Wadhawan brothers enjoying various privileges in the guise of medical check-ups at government hospitals in Mumbai, while being in judicial custody.

Both the accused were escorted by a team of Navi Mumbai police to hospitals from the Taloja prison.

During the review, senior police officers found there was negligence by the police personnel who escorted the Wadhawan brothers.

Accordingly, a sub-inspector and six constables have been suspended, a senior police official said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) issued the suspension orders on Tuesday evening, he said.

The Wadhawan brothers are facing various cases of alleged cheating and fraud.

A special CBI court here last month denied medical bail to Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of the now non-existent Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), arrested in a case pertaining to alleged fraud at Yes Bank.

The court, however, allowed him to undergo treatment at a private hospital for a heart-related ailment.

The court asked the businessman not to prolong his hospital stay and bear the cost of prison staff escorting him. 

