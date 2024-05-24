7 dead, 40 injured in Thane chemical factory blast

- Seven persons were killed and more than 40 injured following an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday afternoon
- As a boiler exploded at Amudan Chemicals located in Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC area, the impact of the explosion and the resultant blaze affected adjacent factories
- As per the preliminary information, those killed were working in neighbouring factories, said a minister.
