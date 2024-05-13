35 injured as hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind; 100 feared trapped

Mumbai, May 13
At least 35 people were injured on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while 100 others are feared trapped, officials said.
The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, an official said.
Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.
“At least 35 persons were injured in the incident while 100 people are feared trapped under the hoarding,” the official said, adding ambulances were also rushed to the spot.
An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.
Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation, he said.
“The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital,” the official said.
