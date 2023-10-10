7 killed in road accident in Karnataka

Vijayanagara, October 10
Seven people were killed and six injured when two mining tipper lorries collided with an SUV near the tunnel on the outskirts of Hospet city in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on Monday evening, police said.
According to Vijayanagar SP Srihari Babu, the deceased have been identified as Uma, Kenchavva, Bhagya, Anila, Goni Basappa, Bhimalingappa and Balaka Yuvaraja, residents of Hospet.
The police said the accident took place when the SUV was returning from Koolahalli Goni Basaveshwara temple in Harapanahalli taluka of Vijayanagara district.
"There were 13 people in the cruiser and the condition of the injured is critical. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital," added the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza
PM Netanyahu lashes out at Hamas saying they will pay the pr...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claim one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba ultras was...
Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe
The 49-year-old legislator was arrested by the Delhi ACB in ...
Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game
Gill had tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chen...