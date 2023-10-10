7 killed in road accident in Karnataka

ANI

Vijayanagara, October 10

Seven people were killed and six injured when two mining tipper lorries collided with an SUV near the tunnel on the outskirts of Hospet city in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on Monday evening, police said.

According to Vijayanagar SP Srihari Babu, the deceased have been identified as Uma, Kenchavva, Bhagya, Anila, Goni Basappa, Bhimalingappa and Balaka Yuvaraja, residents of Hospet.

The police said the accident took place when the SUV was returning from Koolahalli Goni Basaveshwara temple in Harapanahalli taluka of Vijayanagara district.

"There were 13 people in the cruiser and the condition of the injured is critical. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital," added the police.

#Karnataka