7 killed in firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), May 9
Seven workers, including five women, were killed and three others were injured in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday, police said.
Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi.
The condition of one person among the injured is very critical, a senior police official said, and added that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.
About 10 workers were employed at the private firecracker manufacturing unit at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district when the blast occurred in the afternoon, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
ED opposes Kejriwal’s release to campaign in the ongoing Lok...
Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule
Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
The airline cancels 85 flights due to cabin crew shortage
Remove police for ‘15 seconds’: BJP’s Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers; not scared, says AIMIM
Rana’s blistering attack comes in response to AIMIM MLA Akba...
Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari
The lone SAD councillor, who is into tenting business, was t...