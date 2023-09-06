7 killed in road accident in Assam's Tinsukia

ANI

Tinsukia (Assam), September 6

Seven people were killed and 12 injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Kakopathar area as a speeding truck hit a Tata Magic vehicle in which the victims were travelling.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bibhas Das told ANI that seven people had died in the accident.

“Twelve people were injured and they were rushed to hospital. We have detained the truck driver,” Das said.

#Assam