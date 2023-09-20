7 leopard cubs die at Bengaluru biological park

Bengaluru:
Seven leopard cubs died at Bannerghatta Biological Park here after being infected by a highly contagious virus, officials said on Tuesday.
Drive to expedite prisoners’ review
New Delhi: The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has launched a nationwide campaign to expedite the identification and review of prisoners eligible to be considered for release. "Our responsibility as judges is to ensure that the law is followed in letter and spirit, and that it does not discriminate between anyone on the basis of the quality of legal representation they can afford among other man-made qualifiers," NALSA Chairman and Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul said. TNS
7 girls drown while bathing in J’khand
Sahebganj: Seven girls drowned while bathing in water bodies in Jharkhand in separate incidents, the police said on Tuesday. Four girls drowned while bathing in a pond in the Pachamba police station area in Giridih on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said, adding that one girl accompanying them was rescued. In another incident, three girls, aged between 10 and 15, drowned while taking a bath in a river in Sahebganj district, police said. PTI
