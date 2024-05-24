7 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

PTI

Narayanpur: Seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the police said. The gunfight broke out when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said.

