7-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro tem Speaker

New Delhi, June 20
Seven-term Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was on Thursday appointed pro tem speaker by President Druopadu Murmu.
As pro tem speaker, Mahtab will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha which commences from June 24.
Mahtab, who is from Cuttack parliamentary seat, quit the Biju Janata Dal on the 2019 Lok Sabha poll eve to join the BJP and is the son of late Odisha CM Harekrushna Mahtab.
"The President is pleased to appoint Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member, Lok Sabha, as Speaker Pro tem, under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of the Speaker till the election of the Speaker," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
He said the President had also appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, all members of Lok Sabha under Article 99 of the Constitution to assist the pro tem speaker in oath/affirmation to the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha till the election of the Speaker.
K Suresh is the senior-most Lok Sabha member and is from the opposition Congress. TR Baalu is from the opposition DMK and Bandopadhyay from the opposition TMC.
Singh and Kulaste are from the BJP.
The election of the speaker will take place on June 26.
