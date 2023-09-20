8 killed as SUV falls into gorge in Nagaland’s Tseminyu

Kohima, September 20
Eight people were killed as an SUV fell into a gorge after being hit by a goods vehicle in Nagaland’s Tseminyu district on Wednesday, officials said.
The accident happened near K. Station, about 65 km from state capital Kohima, in the early hours, they said.
The impact of the crash was such that the truck also slipped off the road and fell into the gorge over the SUV, they added.
The SUV was heading towards Mokokchung from Kohima when the accident happened, officials said.
Seven people died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital, they said.
An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the accident, officials said.
Among the victims were three women who recently cleared the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) examination and got appointment letters to join government service as grade-3 personnel.
