81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

With the Lok Sabha elections just months away, the Centre today announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for five years from January 1, 2024, initiating a major political outreach.

In another decision, which was taken during a meeting of the Union Cabinet last evening, the government also approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore, in a clear outreach to the tribal population prior to the General Election.

The Cabinet decided that the Centre would provide free foodgrains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the PMGKAY at an estimated cost of Rs 11.80 lakh crore.

The approximate food subsidy for five years for distribution of foodgrains under the PMGKAY will be around Rs 11.80 lakh crore, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

The PM JANMAN, with a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore (central share Rs 15,336 crore and states’ share Rs 8,768 crore), would focus on 11 critical interventions through nine line ministries, the minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the abhiyan on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 at Khunti in Jharkhand.

It is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

It would provide PVTG households and habitations basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities, Thakur said.

In yet another decision, the Cabinet cleared a central scheme for providing drones to women self-help groups (SHGs) with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore (2024-25 to 2025-26).

The scheme aimed at providing drones to 15,000 selected women SHGs for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purposes, Thakur said.

Central financial assistance at 80 per cent of the cost of drone and accessories or ancillary charges up to a maximum of Rs 8 lakh will be provided to the SHGs for the purchase of drones.

The cluster-level federation of the SHGs can raise the balance amount (the total cost of procurement minus the subsidy) as loan under National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility, while an interest subvention at 3 per cent on the loan will be provided. “It is envisaged that the approved initiatives under the scheme will provide sustainable business and livelihood support to 15,000 SHGs and they would be able to earn an additional income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum,” sources said.

16th finance panel

The government cleared the terms of reference for the 16th Finance Commission, which recommends tax revenue sharing between the Centre and the states. The Finance Commission’s recommendations will cover the five-year period between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2031

Tribal outreach with PM JANMAN

The government also approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with a total outlay of Rs 24,104 cr

PM had announced the abhiyan on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Nov 15 in Jharkhand

#Lok Sabha