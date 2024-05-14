9 killed, 70 injured as billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 13

At least nine persons were killed and over 70 others injured on Monday in rain-related incidents in Mumbai wherein a 100-ft-tall billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area while an under-construction metal tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds in Wadala, officials said.

The billboard, which was illegal according to civic officials, uprooted and fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar, killing eight people and injuring 70 others.

“78 people have been pulled out so far from under the hoarding, of which eight are declared dead, while 70 others were injured. They were rushed to various hospitals,” a senior police officer said, adding that the search and rescue operation is underway at the spot.

In Bandra, a branch of a tree fell on a shop, trapping two persons. “Of them, a 38-year-old died while another person was seriously injured,” a civic official said.

In Wadala, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds, injuring three persons and damaging vehicles.

Of the total injured persons, 56 were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital and others at three separate hospitals.

The unseasonal rain and dust storms led to the suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport for an hour in the evening due to low visibility. Services of local trains were delayed and traffic snarl-ups were seen in several areas. — PTI

FIR registered

Mumbai Police registered a case against the owner of Ego Media and others after a hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area, an official said.

