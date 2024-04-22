9 killed in Rajasthan road accident

Kota, April 21
Nine men returning from a wedding died in a road incident in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar when the car they were in collided head-on with a truck early Sunday, an official said.
The men, all of them aged 16-30, were returning from a wedding in Dungri village of Madhya Pradesh.
Among the victims were Rohit (16), Sonu (22), and Deepak (24), all of them brothers, Eklera police station SHO Sandeep Vishoni said. The other victims were Ashok, Hemraj, Ravishankar, Rahul, Rohit and Ramkishan.
