9 people killed in Tamil Nadu cracker unit fire

Ariyalur, October 9
Nine people were killed in a blaze in a firecracker unit in this district on Monday.
In a statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of nine people and announced cash relief for their families.
The incident took place at Viragalur village in the district at a private unit and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Five injured persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and given special medical attention, the CM said.
Stalin said he had deputed his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankar and CV Ganesan to expedite rescue and relief activities.
He announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.
