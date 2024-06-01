92-year-old visually impaired man votes for first time in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), June 1
Ninety-two-year-old Khalil Ansari, who is visually impaired, cast his vote for the first time on Saturday during the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, an official said.
Ansari, from Badkhori village in Rajmahal parliamentary constituency, voted at booth number 10 of Upgraded Government Middle School in Mandro, the official added.
Ansari’s name was initially missing from the electoral rolls, a fact discovered by Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar during inspections of Mandro polling stations on April 5.
When Kumar asked Ansari if he was a registered voter, the 92-year-old replied that he had never voted because his name was not on the voter list. Kumar then directed officials to immediately add Ansari’s name in the list.
After casting his vote, Ansari said, “I cast my vote for the first time and I am happy.”
