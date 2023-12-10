 93-year-old Samarkand university sees rise in MBBS aspirants from India as war closes Ukraine door : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 93-year-old Samarkand university sees rise in MBBS aspirants from India as war closes Ukraine door

93-year-old Samarkand university sees rise in MBBS aspirants from India as war closes Ukraine door

Till 2021, public university in Uzbekistan used to receive around 100 to 150 Indian students and the number has gone up to 3,000 in 2023

93-year-old Samarkand university sees rise in MBBS aspirants from India as war closes Ukraine door

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Samarkand (Uzbekistan), December 10

With the war closing Ukraine’s door for MBBS aspirants from India, 93-year-old State Samarkand Medical University in Uzbekistan is seeing an exponential rise in the number of Indian students.

Till 2021, the public university used to receive around 100 to 150 Indian students and the number has gone up to 3,000 in 2023. The varsity has also accommodated over 1,000 Indian students who were earlier enrolled in various universities in Ukraine and had to leave their courses midway.

“The number of Indian students has risen exponentially and we are also making adequate arrangements to ensure the trend continues and the students do not have to face any discomfort,” Dr Zafar Aminov, Vice Chancellor, State Samarkand Medical University told PTI.

“We have hired over 40 teachers from India this year. Our teaching and learning in English only but we wanted to ensure that students do not find it difficult to deal with any difference in accent,” Aminov said.

“This way, the teachers are culturally close to the students, and those teachers help us manage the students much better,” he added.

While Ukraine was a popular destination among Indian students who wanted to move abroad for medical studies, the ongoing war has left that door closed and the aspirants are exploring new options.

The consultants began to work aggressively with the public university after it offered to accommodate Indian students who were pursuing their MBBS from Ukraine and had to be rescued when the war broke out.

Even though the duration of MBBS is six years in Uzbekistan, unlike five and a half years in India, teaching and learning in English, a peaceful atmosphere, affordable fees and practical exposure are the reasons that attract students to the new destination.

“Samarkand is a hidden gem of Central Asia. Earlier, students were going to different countries, and after the war, students came to know about Uzbekistan. There are a few very important things here which are good for students. It is very secure for Indian girls and students,” said Sunil Sharma, Director MD House, a consultancy firm.

Sharma is an official admission partner at the university.

Mohamad Aftab, a student from Bihar’s Madhuban, said: “The good thing about this place is that there is a peaceful environment. The teachers come here from India and Pakistan with good knowledge. There is no issue like a language barrier. They teach us in the language we are comfortable with”.

For Vishal Kataria, from Haryana’s Gurgaon, the preference was for a country where living and learning are similar to India.

“I tried different countries like Russia, Georgia, and other countries. As a student and an Indian, I would prefer that wherever I go, it should be similar to India. Basically, a lot of things change once you go out, like food, and you have to adapt to the new environment.

“I don’t prefer too much change, so I wanted a place which is similar to India. The pattern we study here is exactly the same that we study in India,” he said.

The consultants, however, feel that the rise in the number of Indian students is not temporary and the trend will continue in the coming years as students don’t have to take additional exams for practising in Uzbekistan. The university too doesn’t want it to be seen as just an opportunity arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and any other country where you are studying for medical, you have to sit in an exam for the license,” said Mrinal Kumar Ray, Consultant, Dream MBBS Abroad.

“But if you come to Uzbekistan or Samarkand University and study here, then the medical degree that you get is the license. So, students also prefer this as they have to take exams in India anyway,” Ray said.

Around 25,000 Indian students go abroad every year to pursue MBBS. The students are required to clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), a screening test to practice in India.

#MBBS #Ukraine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

2
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra gets overwhelmed with love from fans on 88th birthday, says 'pyaare pyaare tohfe aye hain'

4
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

5
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

6
Punjab

Four from Mohali AFPI become Army officers, tally 145 in 12 yrs

7
Rajasthan

Man who roped in shooters for killing Karni Sena chief Gogamedi held in Jaipur

8
Punjab

30 years on, Punjab cops tell High Court wrong man killed in encounter

9
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

10
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new chief minister of Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

Sai's election is being seen as BJP's thanksgiving to tribal...

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

Mayawati makes the announcement at party meet in Lucknow

Vishnu Deo Sai to be next Chhattisgarh CM

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

Sai has headed BJP's Chhattisgarh unit three times, displayi...

Canada's surging cost of living fuels reverse immigration

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

Rising trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one ...

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder: Accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

Attackers Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

‘Drug addict’ woman whose video went viral hospitalised by police

22,250 cases resolved at National Lok Adalat

PHDCCI honours women entrepreneurs who began their journey with PITEX

Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

3 yrs on, Singha Devi bridge at Nayagaon hanging fire

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Octogenarian loses Rs 22L to cyber cons

Chandigarh’s Kashvee most expensive uncapped WPL player

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi records minimum temp of 8.3 degrees Celsius, air quality ‘very poor’

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

High Court seeks report on DU Campus Law Centre’s accessibility for disabled

Protesting BJP leaders detained in Capital

Keeping me in custody will serve no purpose, Sanjay Singh tells court

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Jalandhar: NRI shot dead at birthday party celebrations in resort

Two smugglers arrested with 50 gram of heroin in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees demand rehabilitation, burn Chief Minister’s effigy during protest in Jalandhar

Protest starts in front of minister’s house

Three Lok Adalats award Rs 33.61 crore compensation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths scam in pharmacy council, nabs former registrars, superintendent

Commuters stranded for hours on national highway as contractual staff block Ladhowal toll

Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang nabbed

Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Lok Adalat takes up 34K cases, settles 22K in district

Pupil’s father held for planting fake bomb

Maharaja Agrasen Chowk opened

5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

I-T raids: BJP stages protest, burns effigy of Congress MP