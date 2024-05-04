96 seats up for grabs in 10 states, UT; 1,717 candidates in poll fray

New Delhi, May 3

As many as 1,717 candidates from 10 states and union territories are in the fray in the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 13. All 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 of Telangana will vote. A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies going to the polls in this phase.

Phase 4 polling on May 13 4,264 nominations filed in all

1,488 in Telangana, 1,103 Andhra

1,970 nominations found valid

1,717 left after withdrawals

May 13 date of polling

25 (all) seats of Andhra, 17 of T'gana to vote

18 average number of candidates per seat

As per the EC, a maximum of 1,488 nomination were filed in Telangana, followed 1,103 in by Andhra Pradesh. Malkajgiri in Telangana received the most 177 nomination forms, followed by Nalgonda and Bhongir in the same state with 114 nominations each. The average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency for the fourth phase is 18. After scrutiny, 1,970 nominations were found valid and after withdrawals, the final tally of candidates from all nine states and one UT (J&K) stood at 1,717.

