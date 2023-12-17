A first: PM Modi uses AI for real time translation of Hindi speech into Tamil

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 in Varanasi and flagged off the Kanyakumari – Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train besides launching multi language and braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai and other classic Tamil literature.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed guests as his family members. He underlined that arriving in Kashi from Tamil Nadu simply means travelling from one abode of Lord Mahadev to the other namely Madurai Meenakshi to Kashi Vishalakshi. Highlighting the bonds between the people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the hospitality of the citizens of Kashi.

Modi also highlighted the use of Artificial Intelligence in real-time translation of his speech in Tamil for the first time and reiterated its usage in future events.

On the occasion his speech was translated into Tamil using AI based Tamil translation through Bhashini, for those in the audience who understood Tamil.

Modi noted that lakhs of people including heads of mutts, students, artists, authors, craftsmen and professionals have become part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam since its inception last year and it has become an effective platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas.

Kashi Tamil Samagam is part of the Government and ruling BJP’s strategy to win over Tamilians and expand their electoral reach in the southern state where they don’t have a foothold yet.

The PM expressed satisfaction on the joint initiative by Banaras Hindu University and IIT, Chennai where IIT, Chennai is providing online support to thousands of students from Varanasi in Science and Mathematics under the Vidya Shakti Initiative.

These recent developments, the Prime Minister said, are proof of the emotional and creative bond between the people of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

“Kashi Tamil Sangamam furthers the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” said PM.

Earlier, Kashi Telugu Sangamam and Saurashtra Kashi Sangamam were similarly organised to boost inter-state ties.

“The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ got further strength from the new tradition of celebration of other statehood days in all the Raj Bhavans of the country,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said in other countries, nations have been defined in political terms whereas India, as a nation, stems from spiritual beliefs. “India has been unified by saints like Adi Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya,” said the PM hailing the role of yatras of Aadina saints to Shiv Sthans. “Due to these Yatras, India has remained eternal as a nation,” Modi asserted.

