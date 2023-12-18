A first, PM Modi uses AI to translate speech from Hindi to Tamil

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday used artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time translation of his Hindi speech into Tamil, heralding a new beginning in language integration in the country.

The PM used Bhashini, an AI-powered real-time translation tool developed under the Digital India Initiative for real-time translation of live speeches into various Indian languages.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 in Varanasi where he also flagged off the Kanyakumari– Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train besides launching multi-language and braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai and other classic Tamil literature.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi — two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed guests as his family members. He underlined that arriving in Kashi from Tamil Nadu simply means travelling from one abode of Lord Mahadev to the other namely Madurai Meenakshi to Kashi Vishalakshi.

