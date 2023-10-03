 ‘A glimpse of India’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘A glimpse of India’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur

‘A glimpse of India’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur

Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra continues with these interactions

‘A glimpse of India’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur. Photo: Video grab via X/@RahulGandhi



PTI

New Delhi, October 3

Women table tennis players discussing nuances of their game, a group of girls breaking into song, an artist sharing her thoughts on caste discrimination, those and some more were vignettes from “real India” that Rahul Gandhi got a glimpse of as he travelled by train from Bilaspur to Raipur recently.

The Congress on Tuesday put out a short video from the two-hour train journey, which the party described as a continuation of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and their former president’s efforts to unite the country.

Gandhi also shared a video of his journey on September 25 during his recent visit to Chhattisgarh. Among those travelling with him was Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

“Transporting crores of people to their destinations, reflecting the diversity of the country, Indian Railways is truly a reflection of India,” the former Congress chief said on X. The party also issued a statement quoting him.

“Railways is the lifeline of India in which about 1 crore people travel every day. A glimpse of real India is seen in the train -- people of different religions, languages and classes get attached with each other while starting as strangers, shops to spread love are opened and India unites,” it quoted him as saying.

Describing his Bilaspur to Raipur journey as “memorable”, Gandhi said he met and talked to many ambitious youth of Chhattisgarh, especially promising sports persons.

“There were many dreams in their eyes, and they were confident that those would be fulfilled. Their expectations and struggles were discussed,” he said.

“I also met a promising girl, who comes from the Dalit community - I was very happy to see the art made by her. She is a very talented artist,” Gandhi said.

Noting that the two hours passed by in a jiffy, the Congress leader said, “May this harmony and happiness spread across the country, may journeys be filled with love, may everyone's journey be auspicious -- may India continue to unite.”

In the video, Gandhi is seen interacting with various groups in the sleeper compartments of the train.

He had an interaction with young women who play table tennis and asked them about various aspects of the sport.

Gandhi also interacted with hockey players and kabbaddi players. A group of girls sang the catchy “Ude jab jab zulfein teri” from the 1957 Dilip Kumar starrer “Naya Daur”.

When some passengers put forward specific requests, Gandhi referred them to Chief Minister Baghel.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Gandhi was taking forward the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“During this time he talked to the people travelling (on the train). Trains really give a glimpse of the diversity of our country. People of every religion, caste and class travel together,” Ramesh said in an X post in Hindi.

“A special glimpse of women power will be seen in this (video). The confidence and willpower of girls who are showcasing their skills in various fields and achieving their dreams is quite inspiring,” Ramesh said.

Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society -- from mechanics and porters to students and carpenters -- asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

He recently also visited Ladakh and held interactions with various social groups.

#Bharat #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Bilaspur #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

4
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

5
Himachal

Bengaluru trekker goes missing in Manali’s forests; police say search operation underway

6
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

7
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

8
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week appearance garners mixed reactions

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

10
Entertainment

Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Virat Kohli's unexpected return to Mumbai fuels buzz

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10: Report

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...

Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors in Delhi-NCR

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Tremors also felt in other parts of north India, including C...

Congress should clarify if rights can be given in proportion to 'abadi', says PM Modi; asks if it wants to decrease rights of Muslims

Congress should clarify if rights can be given in proportion to 'abadi', says PM Modi; asks if it wants to decrease rights of Muslims

The prime minister said that for him, the poor are the bigge...


Cities

View All

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police seal office of news portal NewsClick, raid premises connected to its journalists

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Delhi government’s ‘Green War Room’ starts 24x7 monitoring of air pollution in city

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala