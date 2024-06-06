 A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

Newly elected MPs Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, June 5

As many as 13 Union Ministers bit the dust and several political novices secured their maiden victories in the recently concluded General Election.

A detailed analysis of the results highlights numerous unexpected wins, with newcomers triumphing over seasoned politicians. Two contenders arrested on serious charges won from jail.

Uttar Pradesh’s results were full of surprises as SP’s Iqra Hasan, a political greenhorn and daughter of ex-MP Munawar Hasan, defeated BJP’s sitting MP Pradeep Chaudhary in Kairana. An MSc (international politics and law), Iqra returned to Kairana from London to carry the political legacy of her family when her brother and Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan was jailed in January 2022 under Gangsters Act.

Pushpendra Saroj, 25, armed with degrees from Queen Mary University of London, won the Kaushambhi seat for the SP by defeating two-time BJP MP Vinod Sonkar by 1.03 lakh votes. Another young achiever, Priya Saroj, 25, a Supreme Court lawyer, won the Machhlishahr seat on SP ticket by defeating Bholnath Saroj of BJP by 35,850 votes. In Kerala, actor Suresh Gopi made a remarkable debut for the BJP by winning the Thrissur seat.

Among the surprise winners are several turncoats. Rajasthan’s Hanuman Beniwal, Umeda Ram Beniwal and Rahul Kashwan are prime examples. As former NDA partner Hanuman, after being overlooked by the BJP, joined the INDIA bloc and defeated Congress’ defector and BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha in Nagaur. While Kashwan, a two-time BJP MP, switched to the Congress after being dropped, and secured a win in Churu by over 72,000 votes. Even, Umeda Ram a close confidante of Hanuman, had switched to Congress and defeated independent Ravindra Bhati by a margin of 1.18 lakh votes, pushing BJP’s sitting MP and Union Minister Kailash Choudhary at the third position.

Similarly, the high-profile loss of Smriti Irani, who famously defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2019, was a major shock. Having his roots in Ludhiana of Punjab, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma who contested his first election won Amethi by 1.67 lakh votes.

In Gujarat, Congress’s Geniben Thakor prevented the BJP to retain all 26 seats, as she defeated BJP candidate Rekha Chaudhary in the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 30,000 votes. Banaskantha has long been a stronghold for the BJP. In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Parbatbhai Patel won the seat with a significant margin of 368,000 votes over Congress’s Parthi Bhatol.

The border state of Assam also witnessed a surprise as the deputy leader of the Congress legislature party in the state Rakibul Hassan trounced three-term MP and businessman Mohammad Badrudin Ajmal by an astounding 10.12 lakh votes, securing 60 per cent or 14.71 lakh votes in total.

This election also witnessed two candidates winning from jail. Amritpal Singh, 31, a Khalistan ideologue currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under NSA charges, won from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab. Similarly, Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail under UAPA, won the Baramullah seat in Kashmir with 2,04,142 votes, defeating former CM Omar Abdullah of the National Conference.

Stellar performance

  • Geniben Thakor
    In Gujarat, Congress’ Geniben Thakor prevented the BJP from retaining all 26 seats by defeating BJP’s Rekha Chaudhary in Banaskantha
  • Rakibul Hassan
    In Assam, Congress’ Rakibul Hassan trounced three-term MP Mohammad Badrudin Ajmal by 10.12 lakh votes
  • Suresh Gopi
    Actor Suresh Gopi handed BJP its maiden victory in Kerala by winning Thrissur seat

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by Western powers

3
Punjab

Son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin is now an MP

4
J & K

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

5
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

6
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

7
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

8
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

9
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

10
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic win

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

Poll strategist Pathak to chair meetings of MLAs tomorrow


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among top 150 universities in world; MIT remains best varsity: QS Ranking

AAP entitled to space for party office like other political parties: Delhi High Court

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Jalandhar prefers ‘outsider’ Channi over party hoppers

Celebrations erupt as Congress candidate wins

Home turf steered AAP candidate’s win from Hoshiarpur, let saffron party down

Stalwarts bite the dust as Jalandhar chooses non-Doabaite Channi

BJP citadel collapses, turncoat Chabbewal wins Hoshiarpur

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Three rural Assembly segments made Bittu bite dust in Ludhiana

Voters remain loyal to Congress, show turncoat the door

Double delight for Congress in city as Kishori Lal wins big in Amethi

26 Independent candidates, 14 others lose security deposits

Cop dies due to bullet fired from service carbine

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show