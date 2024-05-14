Aam Aadmi Party launches ‘Washing Machine Ka Kaala Jaadu’ campaign

New Delhi, May 14
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched the ‘Washing Machine Ka Kaalu Jaadu’ campaign to inform the common people about the situation in the country, party leaders said.
At the campaign launch, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said the BJP is claiming that they are fighting the elections against corruption.
“But we will tell people about the truth of these claims,” he said.
The opposition parties often use the word “washing machine” to target the BJP over inducting people like Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, who were facing corruption charges.
Demonstrating how the machine works, Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP had run a campaign for six months alleging Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in the Saradha scam.
“But then he was inducted in the BJP and all his sins were washed away,” he charged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for deficiency in service under Consumer Protection Act, rules Supreme Court
The top court overrules the National Consumer Disputes Redre...
With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency
PM Modi is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat,...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...
Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi
On April 27, Pro-Khalistan slogans were written on walls of ...