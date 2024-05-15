AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today broke its silence over the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar, a “close aide” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Had gone to meet CM Swati Maliwal had gone to Kejriwal’s residence to meet him

Was waiting when CM’s aide Bibhav ‘misbehaved’ with her

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh condemned yesterday’s incident at the Delhi CM’s residence and said Kejriwal had taken congnisance of the matter and called for strict action.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police received a call from the CM’s residence regarding the “assault” by Bibhav. The police confirmed that the call was made by Maliwal. However, when the police team reached the spot, she had left the premises. Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, Manoj Kumar Meena had yesterday said Maliwal reached the Civil Lines police station but did not submit an official complaint.

“At 9.34 am (on Monday), we received a call... the caller said she had been assaulted at the CM’s residence. After some time, Maliwal came to the police station (but) she left without a complaint,” he told reporters.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Sanjay Singh said a shameful incident happened yesterday. “Yesterday morning, Maliwal had gone to Kejriwal’s residence to meet him. While she was waiting in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came there and misbehaved with her (Maliwal). She reported the incident to the police by calling on ‘112’. We deeply condemn this incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the incident and has called for strict action in the matter,” he said.

Sanjay Singh said Maliwal had contributed a lot to society and the country. She is one of the oldest and seniormost leaders of the party. “We all stand by her. The CM has taken the issue seriously and strict action will be taken in the matter. I want to make it clear that AAP does not support such people,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha