AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi, April 7
Top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday for a day-long fast to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Similar protests were being held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne among others, party leaders said.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in AAP-ruled Punjab joined a collective fast at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkar Kalan, they said.
Many senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bila, ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain attended the day-long ‘Samuhik Upwas’ at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from 11 am.
The AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai appealed to people to join the fast to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest. He alleged that Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam case was part of the BJP’s conspiracy to finish the AAP.
Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.
