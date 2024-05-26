AAP nominee accused of forging certificate

Faridkot: Accusing AAP candidate Karamjit Singh Anmol of using a forged caste certificate to contest poll from the Faridkot (SC) constituency, SAD(B) candidate Rajwinder Singh Dharamkot has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer of Faridkot. Karamjit Anmol denied the allegations saying it was an attempt by the Akalis to disturb his election campaign.

On way to vote, man trampled by tusker

Jamshedpur: A 71-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district while he was on way to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the police said. The deceased was the “pradhan” (village head) of Gobarbani village within the limits of the Baharagora police station in the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

‘Defenestrate’ BJP govt: Tharoor to voters

Jalandhar: Known for the use of lesser-known words in his tweets and speeches, Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he wanted the voters to “defenestrate” the BJP government. “It implies throwing someone out of the window and this is exactly what we need to do,” he said. The Keralite MP was in Jalandhar to be a part of a pre-poll interaction organised by the Congress with intellectuals of the city.

Free ride for urban voters in Ranchi

Ranchi: In a bid to increase polling percentage in urban booths of Ranchi, the district administration tied up with a bike-taxi aggregator, to provide free pick-and-drop facilities to urban voters, an official said on Saturday. The service will be provided in Ranchi’s 181 polling booths across the city. As many as 2,377 polling stations have been set up for the election on Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.

Akhilesh mocks BJP over ‘400 paar’ slogan

Deoria (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed the BJP’s “400 paar” slogan for the Lok Sabha polls would fall flat and the party would yearn to win even 140 seats. He also claimed the companies that donated heavily to the BJP through electoral bonds have been recovering the money by increasing prices of commodities, leading to high inflation across the nation.

Sculpture with mangoes for awareness

Puri (Odisha): Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture using 500 kg of mangoes at Puri beach, with an appeal to voters to exercise their franchise in the elections. He created the sculpture with texts on sand that read ‘Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv’ and ‘Your Vote Your Voice’. Polling for six parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly segments in Odisha are underway in the sixth phase.

CALL OF DEMOCRACY: President Droupadi Murmu at a polling booth in New Delhi; CJI DY Chandrachud in Delhi and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Prayagraj show their inked fingers; and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, children Miraya and Raihan, and brother Rahul Gandhi at a polling booth in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI/PTI/MANAS RANJAN BHUI

