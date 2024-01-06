AAP picks DCW chairperson Maliwal for RS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday decided to nominate Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal as one of its candidates to the Rajya Sabha.

Maliwal will replace Sushil Kumar Gupta, while ND Gupta and Sanjay Singh, who is in jail, will be renominated for a second term.

A senior AAP leader said, “Gupta has conveyed his desire to actively engage in the electoral landscape of Haryana and we respect his decision.” Senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Maliwal has fought extensively for women’s rights as the Delhi Commission for Women chief. The voice of women will definitely reach Parliament through her.”

Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns aimed at battling violence against women, advocating stricter laws and promoting gender equality.

Maliwal was appointed the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women in 2015, where she spearheaded various initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment and women’s safety in Delhi.

Maliwal resigned from her post as chairperson on Friday and posted a video on X bidding farewell to her colleagues.

