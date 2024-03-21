AAP protests against ED outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence after his arrest

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

Protests erupted outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday night after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

The Delhi Police have detained around two dozen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including MLAs, who were trying to block the road near the chief minister's residence.

Party leaders and workers started gathering in the area while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was questioning Kejriwal at his residence.

AAP leaders and workers raised slogans against the ED and the BJP-led central government.

AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Ritu Raj, Jai Bhagwan and Abdul Rehman were detained by the police, the party alleged.

Earlier, the Delhi Police stepped up security and deployed personnel in large numbers along with paramilitary force in anti-riot gear around the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area as an ED team reached there.

"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering and protest of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said. He said Section 144 has also been imposed near Kejriwal's residence.

Barricades were put up on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines in north Delhi and additional police personnel were deployed there, officials said.

