AAP protests against ED outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence after his arrest

New Delhi, March 21
Protests erupted outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday night after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
The Delhi Police have detained around two dozen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including MLAs, who were trying to block the road near the chief minister's residence.
Party leaders and workers started gathering in the area while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was questioning Kejriwal at his residence.
AAP leaders and workers raised slogans against the ED and the BJP-led central government.
AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Ritu Raj, Jai Bhagwan and Abdul Rehman were detained by the police, the party alleged.
Earlier, the Delhi Police stepped up security and deployed personnel in large numbers along with paramilitary force in anti-riot gear around the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area as an ED team reached there.
"The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering and protest of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer said. He said Section 144 has also been imposed near Kejriwal's residence.
Barricades were put up on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines in north Delhi and additional police personnel were deployed there, officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...