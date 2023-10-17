AAP to contest Assembly elections in Mizoram

New Delhi, October 16
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its plans to contest the Assembly elections in Mizoram.
AAP North-East states’ incharge Rajesh Sharma said, “The party in a meeting on Sunday with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal discussed various issues faced by the people in the North-East as well as the expansion of the AAP’s organisation and upcoming elections.”
