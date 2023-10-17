AAP to contest Assembly elections in Mizoram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 16

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its plans to contest the Assembly elections in Mizoram.

AAP North-East states’ incharge Rajesh Sharma said, “The party in a meeting on Sunday with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal discussed various issues faced by the people in the North-East as well as the expansion of the AAP’s organisation and upcoming elections.”

