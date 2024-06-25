AAP to move Supreme Court against stay on bail for CM Kejriwal in excise policy case

PTI

New Delhi, June 25

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it disagreed with the Delhi High Court order staying the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the trial court and would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 in the money-laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam and ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The high court stayed the trial court order on Tuesday.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court failed to appreciate the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate and did not apply its mind while deciding the AAP leader's bail plea.

The judge also said the trial court ought to have given adequate opportunity to the agency to argue its case.

Reacting to the development, the AAP said they would approach the apex court.

"We disagree with the Delhi High Court order. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court," the party said.

When asked about the high court order at a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the AAP's legal team would decide the future course of action.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court