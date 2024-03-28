AAP’s Goa unit chief Amit Palekar, 3 others appear before ED in money laundering case

Panaji, March 28
Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar and three others appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.
Sources said all four of them were called for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some other AAP leaders have been arrested.
The ED had summoned Palekar, AAP leader Ramrao Wagh and two others - Dattaprasad Naik and Ashok Naik for questioning.
Dattaprasad and Ashok are leaders of the Bhandari community in Goa.
Palekar arrived at the ED office here at 12.10 pm, while the three others reached there before him at 11.15 am.
Before entering the agency office, Palekar only said, “I have been summoned. I will talk to you all after I am back.” But others refused to talk.
The ED has alleged that the AAP became a major beneficiary of proceeds from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
