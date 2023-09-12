 AAP's Raghav Chadha condemns Stalin's ‘Sanatan’ remark, says DMK leader’s statement does not reflect INDIA stand : The Tribune India

  AAP's Raghav Chadha condemns Stalin's 'Sanatan' remark, says DMK leader's statement does not reflect INDIA stand

AAP's Raghav Chadha condemns Stalin's ‘Sanatan’ remark, says DMK leader’s statement does not reflect INDIA stand

‘One should stay away from making such remarks on any religion. We should respect all religions’, Chadha said

AAP's Raghav Chadha condemns Stalin's ‘Sanatan’ remark, says DMK leader’s statement does not reflect INDIA stand

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 12

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday condemned DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin's remark on the Sanatan Dharma, but said statements made by some “small” leader from any party cannot be considered the official stand of the INDIA bloc.

“I am from Sanatan Dharma. I condemn and oppose such statements. Such kind of statements should not be made. One should stay away from making such remarks on any religion. We should respect all religions,” Chadha told PTI in an interview.

The BJP has been attacking the INDIA alliance over the issue. On Tuesday, the BJP accused the INDIA bloc of having a hidden agenda to target the Sanatan Dharma for vote bank politics. 

“Some leader from some party makes such remarks... it doesn’t mean it is the statement of the alliance. The alliance has been formed for raising big issues like price rise, unemployment facing the country. The statement made by some small leader, while standing in a district in a state, is not the official stand of the alliance,” Chadha asserted.

Over two dozen Opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chadha is a member of the 14-member coordination committee, which is the top decision-making body of the INDIA bloc. A meeting of the committee will be held at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Wednesday.

"The meeting will have discussion on the issues that we will raise, how will we reach out to people on them, through rallies or door-to-door campaign, public rally, along with dynamics in states. All states are different and that is how we celebrate our diversity. Electoral colour is different. We will discuss it statewise," he said.

"Every political party will have to sacrifice three things to make this alliance successful -- ambition ('mahatvakanksha), difference of opinion (mathbhed) and manbhed," he added.

When asked about the names for the prime ministerial probables of the opposition alliance, he said the first thing is that the AAP not in the race.

"We are a loyal soldier in this alliance. We are not in the race to become PM. We have many able administrators in our alliance. We have many competent people. But can someone in NDA stand up and say they want Nitin Gadkari become PM or Amit Shah to become the prime minister? I just want to prove here that we have many able administrators. They don't have anyone. They can only take the name of one leader," he said.

Insisted further, he said, "The alliance will take a decision (on a prime ministerial name). Even the alliance formed in 1977 did not have a declared PM face yet they won the elections against Indira Gandhi. I see a repeat of that happening." DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed the Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication.

Also, DMK leader A Raja had likened the Sanatan Dharma to diseases like leprosy and HIV which had social stigma attached with them.  

#Raghav Chadha #Sanatan Dharma

